National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.37

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

