Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.57

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 6215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

