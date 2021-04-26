Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,896 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises approximately 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.46. 28,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

