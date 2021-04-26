Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. 240,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,510. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

