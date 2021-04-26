Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 2,756 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.