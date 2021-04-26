Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $94.08

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.08.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 10,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,662. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

