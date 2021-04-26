Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.93. 27,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,133. The stock has a market cap of $377.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

