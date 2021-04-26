Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,849,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,303. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $502.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

