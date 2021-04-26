Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.0% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,232,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,858 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 166,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 96,099 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $2,879,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $44.50. 475,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,056,535. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.