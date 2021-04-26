Strid Group LLC Has $60.80 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,559,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.78% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $60,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

DALI traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

