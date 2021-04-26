Strid Group LLC Purchases 6,016 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 3.88% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 286,989 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000.

HMOP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,931. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

