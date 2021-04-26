BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $145.05. 7,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

