Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 75,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,161. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

