Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

