WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 93,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,020,000. Deere & Company makes up 5.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $5.02 on Monday, hitting $381.29. 27,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,537. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

