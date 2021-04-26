Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 8th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

