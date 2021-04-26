Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 860 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $514.87. 52,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The company has a market cap of $246.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.80 and a 200 day moving average of $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

