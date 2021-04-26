Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.96. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,910. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,570.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

