Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 47,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,071. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

