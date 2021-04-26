Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $5.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share of $5.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86. Quidel posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 329.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $28.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $29.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $17.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of QDEL traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.54. 22,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. Quidel has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $68,692,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

