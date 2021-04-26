Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Price Target at $123.83

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.