Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. 46,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,588. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

