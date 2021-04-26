Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $148.47. 8,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

