Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

