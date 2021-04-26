Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 10,659 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

