Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 81.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,053. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

