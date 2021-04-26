Conning Inc. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $52,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,219. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.23 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

