American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives $28.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOUT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

