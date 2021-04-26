James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 30,427 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 549.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.47. 11,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,505. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

