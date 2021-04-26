6 Meridian Sells 642 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

