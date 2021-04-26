iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.35 during trading on Monday. 2,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

