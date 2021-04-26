F3Logic LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $47.14. 190,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,691. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

