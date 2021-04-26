Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

