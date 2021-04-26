F3Logic LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.03. 24,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,338. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.