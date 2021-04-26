F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nucor by 148.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 261,801 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Nucor by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

