Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.73. 61,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $168.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.