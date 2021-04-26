BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,156 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.76. 25,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

