BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $126.31. 138,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

