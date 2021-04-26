Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.