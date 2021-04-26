Washington Trust Bank Sells 219 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

