Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT at $26.43

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

