Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $243.17 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $243.17 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00047657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00309579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.