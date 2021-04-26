Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Knight Equity boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of KHTRF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

