Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

BKR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

