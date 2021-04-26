Swipe Price Reaches $3.54 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006638 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $303.28 million and $642.23 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00740691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.07383748 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

