Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $204.41. 43,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.