Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,426,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

