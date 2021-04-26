Nwam LLC Acquires 51,002 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. 13,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,756. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44.

