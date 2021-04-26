BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.50. 97,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

