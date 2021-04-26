Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Cut by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.91. 6,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,638. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.